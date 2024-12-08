Angelina Jolie Reportedly Making ‘Calculated Moves’ Against Brad Pitt To Keep Him Away From Their Children

As Brad Pitt approaches his 61st birthday this December, the Hollywood star reportedly hopes to mend ties with his children during the holiday season, but it appears unlikely. Sources close to Pitt suggest he believes his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is making efforts to widen the distance between him and their six children.

The Bullet Train actor has long been vocal about his heartbreak over the strained relationships, and the ongoing custody battles have only deepened the divide. A source revealed to InTouchWeekly that Pitt was especially pained by photos of Jolie and their 16-year-old son Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards, describing it as “very hard to see” since he “hardly gets to see him.”

While proud of Knox for stepping into the spotlight, Pitt reportedly perceives Jolie’s actions as “calculated” attempts to hurt him. This year, multiple reports have noted that several of the Jolie-Pitt children have taken steps to distance themselves further, with Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne dropping “Pitt” from their names in public or official capacities.

An insider claimed that Pitt finds these developments “upsetting” but has resigned himself to the dysfunctional nature of his relationship with his children. “Every year, she [Jolie] pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays aimed at hurting him,” the source alleged, citing examples like holiday trips that prevent visits or court filings that disrupt his plans.

Despite the ongoing tension, Pitt is reportedly determined to make the most of his court-mandated visitation rights and focus on being a supportive father to his younger children. While he “wishes for a closer relationship” with all his children, he is working to avoid being overwhelmed by the contentious dynamics.

The Jolie-Pitt legal battles, which began with their 2016 separation, continue to this day, involving not just custody disputes but also a clash over their $164 million French estate, Chateau Miraval. The former couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, with Jolie maintaining primary custody since 2019.

Earlier this year, a source told People that Pitt has “virtually no contact” with his older children but maintains court-approved visitation rights with the younger ones. As he navigates these challenges, Pitt hopes to reconnect with his family, especially during the holiday season.