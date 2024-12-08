Lewis Hamilton Praised for Adding Authenticity to Brad Pitt’s F1 Film

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has played a vital role in making Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film as authentic as possible, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Set for release on June 25, 2025, F1 will follow retired driver Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt) mentoring rookie Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.

Hamilton has been actively involved in the project, contributing to script development and offering technical insights to enhance the accuracy of the racing sequences. “Lewis keeps us honest,” Bruckheimer explained. “He reviews every race scene, analyzing details like gear shifts and car handling to ensure they match real-life racing conditions. He even had Brad training to meet the physical demands of driving an F1 car.”

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, praised Hamilton’s attention to detail. “Lewis has been incredible, even correcting the sounds of cars navigating specific tracks,” Cue said. “He’s helped make the racing sequences legit while staying true to the story.”

The filmmakers have also interviewed numerous F1 drivers to incorporate authentic experiences into the characters. “We included drivers’ superstitions and personal quirks in Brad’s character,” Bruckheimer revealed. Key moments in the film are inspired by real-life events, such as iconic racing tactics and incidents reminiscent of Romain Grosjean’s fiery 2020 crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

While leaked footage from filming during Grand Prix weekends has surfaced online, the production team believes it builds excitement. “No one knows the full context of these clips,” Cue explained. “It’s only adding to the anticipation for the release.”

The film aims to honor F1’s legacy while delivering a compelling story, thanks to Hamilton’s expertise and the creative team’s commitment to authenticity.