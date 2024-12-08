Sports

David Gray Frustrated With Missed Opportunities in Hibs’ 3-0 Loss to Celtic

By Web Desk

Hibernian manager David Gray expressed frustration following his team’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic in Glasgow, feeling the scoreline didn’t reflect the opportunities created during the match. Goals from Engels, Kyogo, and a Joe Newell own goal sealed Celtic’s victory, leaving Gray critical of defensive lapses while lamenting missed opportunities in attack.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Gray acknowledged his players’ effort but admitted disappointment. “We lost the game, but for large periods, the players did what I asked them to do,” he said. “We were brave on the ball and created big chances, but it’s hard to be positive after a 3-0 defeat.”

Gray found small consolation in Celtic’s goalkeeper earning man-of-the-match honors, underscoring Hibs’ attacking efforts. “Their keeper made some great saves, but we shouldn’t give him those opportunities,” he added. “This has been the story of our season—creating chances but not finishing them. Meanwhile, Celtic showed how clinical they are with their first chance turning into their first goal.”

Reflecting on the goals conceded, Gray was critical of his team’s defending, particularly from set pieces. “It was poor to lose a goal that way. We need to improve in that area because we weren’t as solid as we’ve been,” he noted.

Despite the setback, Gray urged his team to regroup and focus on their next match against Ross County. “We need to dust ourselves down, learn from this, and prepare for the next game,” he concluded.

