King Charles Breaks Royal Protocol With Heartfelt Message For Kate Middleton

King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, have shown remarkable unity as they navigate their respective health challenges. This bond was on full display at Trooping the Colour in mid-June, when King Charles arranged for Kate to stand beside him on the Buckingham Palace balcony—a departure from the traditional lineup.

Last year, Charles stood next to his son, Prince William, but this change was seen as a mark of respect for Kate, who chose the King’s official birthday to reemerge in public after her diagnosis. Former royal butler Grant Harrold explained, “The balcony [line-up] is orchestrated, and I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.’ It’s a gesture that underscores their closeness and mutual support.”

Both Kate and Charles have faced eerily similar health journeys this year, having received treatment at the same London hospital in January. Kate announced her diagnosis in March, following Charles’ revelation in February. In a public show of solidarity, the King praised Kate’s courage, stating, “I am so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” and emphasized his ongoing support for her and the family.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers highlighted their deep connection, noting the likelihood of regular visits and shared moments of reassurance during their hospital stays. This rare public expression of their bond reflects the strength of their relationship as they face challenging times together.