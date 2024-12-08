EastEnders’ Queen Vic To Be Torn Apart In Dramatic Explosion For 40th Anniversary

EastEnders fans are in for a thrilling ride as a massive explosion is set to rip through the iconic Queen Vic pub during the show’s 40th-anniversary episodes in February. The storyline promises to be one of the most dramatic in the soap’s history, leaving several characters’ lives hanging in the balance.

An insider revealed, “Bosses are keeping the anniversary plans under wraps, but they’ve filmed a major explosion that tears The Vic apart. The pub has always been central to the drama, but this time, the stakes are even higher, with lives expected to be at risk.”

The 40th anniversary is a milestone moment for EastEnders, and producers are determined to deliver an unforgettable spectacle. News of the explosive twist has already sparked fan speculation, with viewers eager to uncover who might be caught in the chaos.

Adding to the excitement, beloved character Nigel Bates, played by Paul Bradley, will return for the anniversary specials. Last seen in 1998, Nigel is set to feature in top-secret scenes being filmed in the coming weeks.