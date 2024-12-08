Paul Mescal pokes fun at Irish Stereotypes And Short Shorts On SNL Debut |Watch

Paul Mescal made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live during its 50th season, showcasing his humor and embracing his Irish roots. Known for his dramatic roles, the Gladiator II star opened with a monologue poking fun at his lack of comedic experience, his Irish heritage, and his signature short shorts.

Clad in black and sporting a mustache, Mescal began, “I’m Paul Mescal and it’s great to be here. Growing up in Maynooth, Ireland, I never imagined I’d be on SNL.” Acknowledging his reputation for intense, emotional roles, Mescal joked, “I’m not afraid to do emotional scenes, nude scenes, or emotional nude scenes,” as a parody clip of him crying in the shower from Gladiator II played to laughter.

Mescal’s monologue also tackled Irish stereotypes with sharp wit. “There’s a nasty rumor that Irish people have sex with our cousins. That’s offensive—we have sex with our second cousins,” he joked, barely holding back a grin. On British people, he quipped, “We don’t hate them, we just don’t consider them people.”

The actor even addressed misconceptions about Irish attire, humorously claiming, “We don’t wear kilts—that’s Scottish. Traditionally, the Irish wear short shorts,” as a photo of him in tiny shorts appeared onscreen. Fellow cast member Marcello Hernandez joined in on the gag, strutting onstage in similarly tiny shorts.

Mescal’s playful debut proved he’s more than capable of blending humor with his dramatic chops, delighting fans and embracing the comedic stage with charm and self-awareness.