Gujranwala Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Sanaullah

GUJRANWALA: A local court in Gujranwala on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PML-N stalwart and Adviser to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah.

Judicial Magistrate Sidra Gul Nawaz issued the arrest warrants, ordering the police to arrest and produce Sanaullah in the court on December 12.

An FIR had been registered against Sanaullah, who also served as the country’s interior minister, at the Satellite Police Station of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020, the day the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the then opposition parties, had held a public gathering in the city.

It was alleged in the FIR that the PML-N stalwart had removed the containers besides running his vehicle over the policemen.

PML-N’s Khurram Dastgir Khan, Imran Khalid Butt and Salman Khalid Butt have already been acquitted in the case.

The police, however, submitted the challan in Sanaullah’s case later.

Earlier, the police, in its report had exonerated the former interior minister.

But the court had rejected the report and ordered the defendant to appear in person.

And when Sanaullah did not appear despite having been issued summons multiple times, the court at last issued his warrants.