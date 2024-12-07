ICMA Pakistan and CCP collaborate to highlight competitive landscape in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan), in collaboration with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), organized a seminar titled “Competitive Landscape in Pakistan” on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the ICMA Pakistan Campus in Islamabad.

The event was attended by corporate finance leaders, costing and cost audit experts, CFOs, legal practitioners, representatives from regulatory bodies, and members of the general public.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness about competition law in Pakistan. CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, along with his team comprising Ahmed Qadir, Dr. Ikram-ul-Haq, Barrister Ambreen Abbassi, Marryum Pervaiz, Hafiz Naeem, Salman Zafar, Faiz-ur-Rehman, and Noman Ahmed, provided insights into the CCP’s role in curbing abusive trade practices, prohibited agreements, deceptive marketing, mergers and acquisitions, cartelization, and promoting competition advocacy.

Chairman of ICMA Pakistan’s Islamabad Branch Council (IBC), Mr. Muhammad Imran, FCMA, highlighted ICMA Pakistan’s efforts in fostering a competitive market environment that benefits both consumers and businesses. He emphasized the significance of cost audits and pricing frameworks developed in collaboration with the CCP.

Speakers from ICMA Pakistan, including Rizwan Arshad, Haider Abbass, and Muhammad Rizwan, also shared their perspectives on the importance of competition in enhancing economic efficiency.

ICMA Pakistan President Shehzad Ahmed Malik presented shields to the speakers and panelists as a token of appreciation.

The audience showed keen interest in the presentations, and the event concluded with a dynamic Q&A session. Both organizations agreed to further collaborate on research, investigations, advocacy, costing, mergers and acquisitions, whistle-blowing mechanisms, and reducing barriers for new market entrants.