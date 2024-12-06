Prince William’s Fears About Future Role as King Revealed

It could happen next year, next month, or even tomorrow. Reports suggest Prince William is increasingly apprehensive about stepping into the role of King of England due to the immense challenges he faces.

Royal expert Edward Coram-James believes the Prince of Wales is particularly concerned about the impact of Prince Harry’s past remarks on his reputation. According to Coram-James, William often feels like he’s navigating a precarious path, especially when appearing in public.

Adding to this, his wife Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer has shifted his focus toward making family his top priority. This, however, hasn’t eased the tensions between him and his brother. Coram-James explained, “The cracks between Harry and William run deeper than what many realize. Harry’s criticisms, especially in his memoir Spare and the Netflix series, have caused lasting damage.”

He also noted that William may feel too committed to his future role to risk his reputation by reconciling with Harry. This ongoing mistrust might explain why William is reluctant to welcome Harry back into the royal fold.

William reportedly fears that granting Harry access to the family could result in further leaks of sensitive information to the press. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on these reports.