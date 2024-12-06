Kate Middleton, Prince William Upset As Harry Brings ‘Kids’ Into Narrative

Kate Middleton would reportedly no longer play an active role in mending relationship between Prince William and Harry.

In an interview for The Sun, royal reporter Bronte Coy asked royal reporter Richard Palmer and Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl about the possibilities of a mending relationship the brother.

Nicholl tells Bronte: “I remember watching that moment at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

“Kate sort of ushered William and Harry together as they walked up the hill. Seeing her play that role of peacemaker when they weren’t talking.

“The problem has been that Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry, he’s said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative.”

She continued: “Possibly the Princess of Wales is open to reconciliation in some form.

“I still feel it’s quite early but when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis, that sort of journey.

“When you confront your own mortality you realise it’s far too short for rifts and family feuds.

“Perhaps she will play a role of healing at some point,” she noted.