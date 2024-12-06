Prince Harry’s Private Revelation Before Meeting Meghan Markle Uncovered

Prince Harry has long been known for his rebellious streak, from wild partying to public controversies. While these antics earned him both headlines and adoration, his reputation took a dramatic turn after Megxit, making him one of the least popular royals.

Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills recently revealed that Harry had contemplated stepping away from royal life years before meeting Meghan Markle. During a candid 2015 conversation in New Zealand, Harry admitted he’d thought about leaving but felt bound by his duty to the Queen. Mills recalled him saying, “I’d love to move away, but I can’t because of what I need to do to support the Queen.”

Mills noted this conversation has always stayed with her, particularly when discussions arise about whether Meghan was the driving force behind Megxit. She said, “That chat reminds me he always had it in him—the potential to leave. Meghan simply came along and said, ‘Let’s do it together.’”

During the same trip, Mills asked Harry if he wanted children, which led to a surprisingly candid response. Harry said, “I’d love to have kids right now, but there’s a process you have to go through,” a comment that reportedly made his communications team uneasy. He also expressed his desire to have someone by his side for support—a wish fulfilled a few years later when he met Meghan.

These insights paint a picture of a prince who had long considered carving out his own path, suggesting Megxit might have been inevitable, even without Meghan’s involvement.

