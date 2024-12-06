Ben Affleck Appears in Bad Mood While Ex Jennifer Lopez Hunts New Home

Ben Affleck seemingly appeared to be in a bad mood on Thursday as he went to work in Los Angeles.

As reported by MailOnline, the 52-year-old actor, who recently spent Thanksgiving with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was clicked “grimacing” while dropping his car off at the valet.

Donned in a white button-up shirt and black jacket, the Gone Girl actor was later seen driving out of the building.

Ben Affleck’s outing comes after he spent Thanksgiving with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Affleck in August, was seen hunting for a new abode situated in the same city.

Her hunting moves comes after the ex-couple’s $68 million worth marital home still awaits to be sold despite its luxurious features, including a 12-bedroom, and a 5000-square-foot guest penthouse.

Dubbed as Crestview Manor, the mansion also has amenities like a boxing ring, basketball courts, and a parking for 80 vehicles.

The On The Floor hitmaker joined by her entourage, toured three luxurious mega-mansions in Brentwood, the latter being home to Affleck’s $20 million bachelor pad.

Moreover, the properties, featuring sprawling backyards, large pools, and ample room for Lopez and her 16-year-old twins, reflect her commitment to maintaining an opulent lifestyle post-split.