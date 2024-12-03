254 accused discharged due to lack of evidence in May 9 riots case

MARDAN: In a significant development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Mardan has discharged 254 individuals from the May 9 riots case due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Among those acquitted were prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Atif Khan and MPA Tariq Aryani.

Despite the acquittals, the court has decided to proceed with charges against 69 PTI workers, including Food Minister Zahir Shah Toro, MPA Abdul Salam, and Iftikhar Mashwani. These individuals remain under investigation as the case continues.

In a separate development, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented its findings in the Jinnah House attack case, clearing seven individuals—including Rizwan, Asma Mumtaz, and Mazamil—of any involvement.

Based on the JIT’s report, the ATC annulled the interim bails of the accused, ruling them innocent of charges related to the arson and vandalism at the Jinnah House. The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Manzoor Ali Gill.

The cases are ongoing, with further hearings scheduled as investigations continue.