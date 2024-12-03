Punjab cabinet okays special packages for martyred, injured forces’ personnel in PTI protest

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired 20th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and decide on major agenda items.

The provincial cabinet strongly condemned brutal violence and attacks on police and rangers during PTI’s violent protest on November 24, and offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred in the protest.

The cabinet approved special packages for those martyred and injured in the protest. These packages include a total of Rs 29 million for the martyred constable of Punjab Police, a Rs 01 million each for police and rangers personnel injured in the brutal violence of PTI workers.

The CM said that 172 police personnel were injured during the brutal protest of PTI workers, most of them are in critical condition. She said it is shameful to see the condition of the injured personnel undergoing treatment at CMH Rawalpindi, and to note that their killers are our people. She highlighted seeing the violence, the brutality of PTI workers is evident.

The CM said the security personnel were beaten by groups with nailed sticks and rifle butts, adding that the skulls, legs and arms of the personnel undergoing treatment at CMH Rawalpindi were fractured due to the merciless violence of PTI workers’ mob. The SP was beaten so mercilessly with nailed sticks that his skull and brain were damaged and his eye was swollen, she said.

The CM said, “I have never seen such a display of brutality, cruelty and violence in my life. A policeman was shot at close range, which went through his body.” She lamented that the constable martyred by the violence of PTI workers has little children.

A special force of 10,000 trained security personnel will be established in Punjab to combat riots. Attacks on Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali check posts have increased. She directed to improve the security arrangements.

The provincial cabinet approved amendments to laws to declare kite flying a non-bailable offense, besides the approval of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority Rules 2024. It also gave approval of the formal establishment of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority, besides granting powers of hearing officers to assistant commissioners under PERA.