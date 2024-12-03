KP govt rolls out action plan to tackle sectarian violence in Kurram with FC deployment, checkpoints

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has approved a multifaceted plan to restore peace and stability in Kurram district, which has witnessed severe sectarian violence in recent weeks.

The cabinet’s decision includes the establishment of 65 security checkpoints at critical locations, the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) platoons, and a ban on individuals involved in spreading hate speech.

During a cabinet meeting held in Peshawar, key government officials, including the Chief Secretary and relevant administrative heads, were briefed on the deteriorating situation in Kurram, where violence has resulted in 133 fatalities and left 177 others injured. To address this escalating crisis, the provincial government is taking significant steps to restore order.

One of the most notable measures is the formation of a jirga composed of local elders, who will work to de-escalate tensions and foster peace in the area. The jirga will remain active in Kurram until stability is fully achieved. The government is calling on these community leaders to help identify and isolate those responsible for inciting sectarian violence.

The cabinet has decided to label individuals promoting hate as terrorists under Schedule IV of the Anti-Terrorism Act, which will subject them to stricter legal penalties. Furthermore, the government has authorized the demolition of bunkers used by armed groups and the confiscation of heavy weapons in civilian hands to reduce the threat of violence.

To bolster security, 65 checkpoints will be established, particularly along the Kurram Highway, with the objective of controlling movement and ensuring the safety of civilians. Additionally, a formal request has been sent to the federal government to deploy FC platoons to further strengthen security measures.

The cabinet also approved a relief package for the victims of the violence in Kurram, which includes financial aid for the families of those killed or injured, as well as compensation for damage to properties. A survey is currently underway to assess the damage, with Rs 380 million allocated for immediate relief efforts. Further funds will be provided if necessary to support the recovery of the affected families.

To facilitate the return of displaced families, the provincial government is also implementing measures to ensure their safe and dignified return to their homes. In response to shortages of essential medicines in the region, the cabinet has ordered the delivery of medical supplies via helicopter.

A high-level monitoring committee, consisting of the Law Minister, the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information, and other key parliamentarians, has been tasked with overseeing the effective and transparent implementation of these measures.

In addition to the Kurram plan, the cabinet approved compensation packages for the families of those martyred in the Islamabad D-Chowk firing incident, as well as for security forces martyred in terrorist attacks across the province. The total financial assistance allocated for the security personnel’s families amounts to Rs 187 million.

The cabinet also approved the creation of 10 new judges for the Peshawar High Court to handle the increasing caseload and authorized additional funds for prison security upgrades across KP. Moreover, the cabinet approved a three-year extension of the agreement with the Pakistan Air Force for helicopter operations and the closure of transit points to prevent the repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The KP government’s swift action highlights its commitment to restoring peace in Kurram and addressing the needs of its citizens while strengthening the region’s security infrastructure.