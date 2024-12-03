PTI trying to hoodwink people through fake narrative, lies: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was trying to hoodwink the people through fake narrative and lies.

Lambasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a media talk, he said that the party was creating a false narrative of firing on the protesters.

He once again challenged the PTI to present a single piece of evidence showing a law enforcement agencies personnel firing bullets directly on the protesters.

“There is not a single video in which law enforcement agencies person can be seen directly firing upon protesters. They have all kinds of videos but there is no video evidence (of direct firing) as this never took place”, he maintained.

The minister said that a video of a man running away in which he was saying that he hit by a gunshot, went viral. He said the same person in another video was claiming that he had got an injury on his hand.

However when in the video, he opened the bandage on his hand no bullet mark was visible on his hand. Tarar stated that the PTI was defaming the state through their concocted stories based on lies.

The PTI is spreading lies about bodies and different leaders were giving different figures of fatalities ranging from a dozen to 4000. A senior leader of the PTI Lateef Khosa claimed that over 150 bodies were lying at his residence.

He said even the PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar remarked that there were only 12 bodies and all other claims were bogus. He said there was no dead, if the PTI had any dead bodies they should present in front of the media.

Taking a dig on the PTI, he said these bodies were found on Tiktok, Facebook, X, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, but in reality, there were no dead bodies. He said the PTI was trying to hoodwink the nation through its lies and misleading statements. He said that it was unfortunate that such people form political parties who had no sense.

He also pointed out four Rangers personnel and a police officer were martyred, but no one from the PTI expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The PTI miscreants target security forces and police personnel but later claim of make hue and cry of killing of their party workers.