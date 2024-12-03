PM orders weekly review of legal action against November 24 rioters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday instructed authorities to take stringent legal action against the individuals responsible for the violence during the November 24 sit-in protest in Islamabad, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of law enforcement personnel, as well as significant damage to public property.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting of the task force assigned to investigate the events surrounding the violent clashes in the capital. The task force was established to identify and hold accountable those behind the unrest during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally that took place earlier in the week.

The violence erupted when more than 10,000 PTI supporters defied a ban on public gatherings, locking down the city and engaging in violent confrontations with security forces. Riot police responded by using tear gas as protesters neared the heavily fortified D-Chowk. Though PTI leaders called off the planned sit-in, the clashes exacerbated political and security tensions in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the need for regular weekly reports on the legal proceedings against the rioters. He also condemned the attack on Islamabad, particularly as it occurred during the official visit of the Belarusian president, calling it an embarrassment to the country.

Looking ahead, the prime minister outlined plans to establish a specialized anti-riot force to address evolving security challenges in the country. He also revealed plans to enhance the Islamabad Safe City project, bringing it up to international standards, and to establish a new forensic lab, ensuring that adequate resources are allocated for these initiatives.

The prime minister was briefed that evidence gathered from the crime scene, including weapons, cartridges, and shells, will be sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are also working to identify the rioters, who will soon face legal action in court.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, and other senior government officials.