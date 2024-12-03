Imran Khan yet to play his ‘last card’: Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that he still possesses a “last card” which he intends to use at an appropriate time.

The revelation came after a family visit to the imprisoned leader, as shared by his sister, Aleema Khan, on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Aleema Khan disclosed that Imran Khan, who had been isolated following his arrest on November 24, was deeply shocked to learn about the events that occurred during his detention.

According to Aleema Khan, Khan was unaware of the developments until he met with lawyers and journalists on Monday at Adiala Jail. She further explained that Khan had been held incommunicado for approximately 40-50 hours after his arrest, with his access to newspapers and Pakistan Television (PTV) blocked during this period.

Upon being informed about the events that unfolded during his detention, she said Khan repeatedly asked, “What are you saying?” expressing his disbelief over the situation.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema stated that she failed to stop the situation and acknowledged that it was former First Lady Bushra Bibi who took the lead. She also stressed that other leaders should have stepped forward to prevent the violence.

According to Aleema Khan, PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, is in shock over the D-Chowk incident and has called for the first FIR to be registered against Mohsin Naqvi and Shahbaz Sharif.

During her interaction with the media, Aleema Khan also addressed rumors regarding Imran Khan’s health, confirming that he is in good health.

Aleema Khan also revealed that during the shooting at D-Chowk, many lives were lost. She said that PTI leaders had attempted to communicate with authorities, asking them to clear the protesters by calling for the removal of containers, but they never anticipated that snipers would be used against the crowd.