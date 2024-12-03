Imran silences critics over Bushra Bibi’s role in Nov 24 rally

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday clarified that his wife, former first lady Bushra Bibi, led last week’s Islamabad protest under his instructions, addressing internal party criticism over the protest’s outcome and urging unity among party leaders.

A day of pitched battles between security forces and PTI protesters across the federal capital ended in a hasty retreat of the party’s top leadership and supporters from the Red Zone in the early hours of Nov 27.

Claims and counter-claims over deaths purportedly caused by law-enforcement action against the PTI marchers remain a major bone of contention between the government and the opposition party as the PTI claims 12 lives were lost on night of November 26. Around 950 party workers were arrested in the ensuing crackdown while multiple cases were filed.

The PTI has since been engaged in introspection over the failure of last week’s protests with particular scrutiny on the role of Bushra Bibi in leading it and her differences with other party leaders about the protest venue.

A post on Imran’s X account issued the content of his talk with journalists today, during which he addressed the matter and categorically said: “I had instructed Bushra Bibi on how to take the protest to Islamabad. Whatever she did, she did as per my instructions.”

Calling for unity in the party ranks, Imran said that leaders and workers needed to “unite and organise themselves and prepare for the next phase of their struggle for true freedom against the mafia that has imposed itself on the country”.

Imran said he was informed today about the events that transpired last week and termed them as the “darkest chapter in the history of Pakistan”.

“I have demanded from the Supreme Court to form an impartial judicial commission to investigate the massacre of innocent and peaceful citizens and to give severe punishment to those who ordered the massacre and those involved in it,” he was quoted as saying.

Imran said the PTI would not stay quiet on the matter and would continue to raise its voice on the issue. He said he was still consulting others on the issue and gathering more details, adding that he instructed the party leadership to file cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and those responsible.

“The data of hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi regarding the martyrs and injured should be made public as soon as possible and CCTV footage of all hospitals and Safe City should be preserved so that evidence cannot be lost like on May 9.

“I have instructed my party and the KP CM to take responsibility for the care and welfare of the families of the martyrs and the injured. Spend all energy for the recovery of those who are missing and encourage the teams of lawyers who are pursuing the cases of those who are arrested,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Ranwalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) earlier today sought details from the administration of the Adiala Jail, enquiring about it denying Imran’s sisters not being allowed to meet him.

A petition was filed in court by his sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan. The superintendent of Adiala Jail was made a respondent in the petition.

The court issued a notice based on the application and sought a response from the jail authorities within two hours as to why the sisters were denied meeting Imran.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema said her brother still had “one last card to play”, adding that he would neither tell anyone about it nor let it be known for now. “It will not be used right,” she said.

A day ago, top PTI leaders had met Imran at the Adi­ala Jail for the first time since the party called its “final call” protest in Islamabad last week.

According to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Imran was “not aware of the developments during the protest as he didn’t have access to newspapers and television”.

Separately, the Islamabad ATC granted Leader of the Opposition in the National Ayub Omar Ayub Khan bail set at Rs55,000 in the D-Chowk protest case.

The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ayub along with Imran, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 92 others for the “violent protests”.

Numerous party workers were arrested in the ensuing crackdown and multiple cases were filed after the protest.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over today’s hearing and called on Ayub in case number 540.

The PTI leader was presented before the court with his lawyer Babar Awan.

The court said that the arrest warrant would be terminated once the bail was granted for Rs 50,000.

Awan requested the court to reduce the bond amount to Rs25,000. However, Judge Supra said Rs55,000 should be deposited.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Dec 10 and directed an investigation into Ayub.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad ATC also granted bail to PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat in seven cases for a bond of Rs5,000.

The other cases were registered at the Secretariat, Kohsar, Ramna, Tarnool, and Karachi Company police stations.

Marwat and his lawyer Ali Azad sought bail from the court which Judge Sipra granted. The court summoned the police along with records on Dec 10.