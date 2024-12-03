Chinese President Xi calls for advancing strategic partnership of cooperation with Nepal

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, pledging efforts to advance strategic partnership of cooperation with Nepal.

Expressing appreciation for Oli’s firm commitment to promoting friendship between the two sides over a long period of time, Xi said China and Nepal, linked by the same mountains and rivers, are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, and bilateral relations have maintained sound and steady development.

Noting that next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Xi said China places Nepal at an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is willing to work with Nepal to consolidate traditional friendship and push for new progress in advancing the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

China respects Nepal for choosing a development path in line with its national conditions, and supports Nepal in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said, pledging to consolidate strategic mutual trust with Nepal and continue mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests.

China is ready to continue deepening practical cooperation with Nepal, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and enhance connectivity cooperation in areas such as ports, transportation, power grids and communications, Xi said.

Xi also vowed to provide assistance for Nepal’s economic and social development within its capacity, and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Nepal.

Supporting Nepal in announcing 2025 as the “Visit Nepal Year in China,” Xi said China welcomes Nepali people to do business, travel and study in China, calling for strengthening coordination and cooperation with Nepal to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

For his part, Oli hailed Nepal-China relations are based on friendship, equality and respect.

The Nepali side is ready to continue to participate in Belt and Road cooperation with China and deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, he said, vowing to not allow any forces to use Nepal’s territory to engage in anti-China activities and harm China’s interests. “We oppose any foreign interference in China’s internal affairs,” Oli said.

He also pledged to enhance multilateral collaboration with China to safeguard the common interests of the Global South. The two sides also signed a joint statement.