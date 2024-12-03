NATIONAL

IHC bars NAB from taking legal action against its former DG

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking legal action against its former Director General (DG) Shahzad Saleem on alleged misconduct and served notices to respondents.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case against initiation of inquiry and charge-sheet against former DG NAB on alleged misconduct. The petitioner’s lawyer prayed to the court to stop the bureau from taking legal action against his client and declare the inquiry against him as illegal.

The court stopped the action of NAB against the petitioner till the judgment on the case and also served notices to NAB for December 16. The court also sought a complete inquiry report and para-wise comments against the plea.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the bureau had already conducted an inquiry into the matter previously and closed it. He also gave a reference to the top court and said that the charge sheet after resuming the inquiry is against the code of conduct.

It may be mentioned here that petitioner Saleem Shahzad had been serving as DG NAB Lahore.

Previous article
Pakistan clinches T20 Blind Cricket World Cup with dominant 10-wicket victory
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sheikhupura to observe public holiday on Dec 5 for PP-139 by-poll

LAHORE: A public holiday has been declared on December 5 in Sheikhupura district, Punjab, to facilitate the by-election in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139, Ferozewala. The...

Govt pushes for enhanced coordination between NACTA, provinces

PM announces plans to establish world-class anti-riot force, forensic lab

Sceptical about the Israel/Lebanon peace deal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.