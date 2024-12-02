King Charles Issues Major Health Update For Queen Camilla

King Charles offered an update on Queen Camilla’s health with his solo appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday. Typically accompanied by Queen Camilla, the King attended alone as she continues recovering from a seasonal chest infection.

Concerns over Camilla’s health first arose in November when she withdrew from Remembrance events. Since then, she has missed several significant engagements, including the Royal Variety Performance last Friday.

Last month, a palace spokesperson clarified her absence, stating, “Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events.”

The statement further explained that the Queen continues to experience lingering post-viral symptoms, leading doctors to recommend she prioritize rest after a demanding schedule. With great regret, Camilla also canceled her attendance at the Royal Variety Performance.

While Camilla recuperates under medical supervision, King Charles continues to fulfill royal duties, including his recent appearances at key events. The Queen’s health remains a priority for the royal family as she focuses on achieving a full recovery in the coming weeks.