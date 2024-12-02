Kate Middleton ‘Heartbroken’ Over Prince George’s Future Decision Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly at odds over a pivotal decision regarding their eldest son, Prince George’s future education. The Princess of Wales, 42, is said to prefer a co-educational school in England, while William is leaning towards the prestigious all-boys Eton College, his alma mater.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told The Mirror that Middleton wants George, 11, to attend a school where he can be with his siblings, much like her own experience at Marlborough College alongside her sister, Pippa, and brother, James. “Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings,” Nicholl explained, adding that Middleton enjoyed a happy school life at Marlborough.

However, William has fond memories of Eton, where both he and his brother, Prince Harry, studied. The Prince of Wales believes the school’s rich history with aristocrats and royals makes it an ideal choice for George, who is third in line to the throne.

While George reportedly shares his father’s enthusiasm for Eton, Middleton is described as “heartbroken” over the prospect, viewing the institution as too “stuffy” for her son. Nicholl also pointed out that a final decision hasn’t been made, suggesting George might not follow in William’s footsteps, just as William chose not to attend King Charles III’s alma mater in Scotland.

The discussion comes during a challenging time for the family, as Middleton continues to recover from her recent battle with cancer. The Princess’s preference for a school fostering closeness among her children reflects her desire to maintain family unity during a period of recovery and adjustment.