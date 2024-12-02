Jennifer Garner Shares Holiday Traditions and Her Kids’ Cooking Talents

ennifer Garner is leaning into the holiday spirit, sharing how her family celebrates the season with traditions, delicious meals, and creative gifts.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, the 52-year-old actress detailed how her three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — are now actively involved in preparing their family’s holiday meals. Each child has taken ownership of their own dish, which Garner happily encourages.

“One of my kids is the mashed potato expert, another is all about apple pie, and the third? Well, let’s just say it’s always a surprise!” Garner shared, laughing. For her contribution, she always bakes a 10-grain bread from The Bread Bible by Rose Levy Beranbaum, a recipe that has become a Thanksgiving staple in their household.

While Thanksgiving traditions are cherished, Garner revealed her youngest child couldn’t wait to dive into Christmas. “I came home one evening, and my son had Christmas music blasting through the house while wearing an apron and making ginger snaps,” she said, noting how much joy it brought to the home.

Christmas in the Garner household also involves time-honored traditions. “We’ll definitely see The Nutcracker, as it’s a huge part of Christmas for us. It’s something I’ve passed on to my kids, and I love that they embrace it now,” said Garner, who shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On the topic of gift-giving, Garner plans to rely on items from her curated 2024 KitchenAid gift guide, which features products like the KitchenAid KF8 Fully-Automatic Espresso Machine and the Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer. “These are gifts I’ve been giving throughout the year for birthdays or any occasion because they’re just that good,” she said, emphasizing how much she’d enjoy receiving them herself.

Garner concluded with a heartfelt note about the holiday season: “If I found one of these gifts under the tree on Christmas morning, I’d be overjoyed. They’re thoughtful, practical, and perfect for anyone.”

With food, family, and a touch of nostalgia, Jennifer Garner’s holiday plans reflect her commitment to making every celebration memorable.