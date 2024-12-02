Entertainment

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Romantic Date Night in New York City

By Agencies

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appeared to mark their sixth wedding anniversary with an intimate date night.

As reported by Daily Mail, the duo twinned in stylish black attires for a romantic evening in New York City on December 1, 2024.

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka exchanged vows on December 1, 2018, and their recent outing on the same day sparked speculations among fans that the two were celebrating their anniversary.

Notably, for the night out, the Quantico star donned a black mini-dress, which she carried with an oversized leather jacket.

On the other hand, the Jumanji actor wore a black zipper sweater and matching T-shirt, paired with black jeans.

A fan page shared Priyanka and Nick’s stunning photos on Instagram.

The page’s admin captioned the post, “Anniversary date night in NYC for our favourite lovebirds!”

As the couple’s pictures went viral on social media, fans were convinced that Nick and Priyanka were commemorating their special day.

One admirer penned, “Happy wedding Anniversary to this gorgeous couple. Lookin hot.”

“Happy Anniversary NP!” another fan wrote.

However, neither Priyanka nor Nick have posted anything related to their commemoration.

It is also pertinent to note that Priyanka and Nick share a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Previous article
Prince Harry To Face Legal Battle in UK Without Meghan Markle’s Support
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC allows AAG more time to seek directives from govt on...

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday allowed the Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman more time to seek government...

Buckingham Palace Addresses Claims of King Charles Secretly Funding Prince Andrew

Palace Reacts To Shocking Claims About King Charles In Royal Lodge Drama

Who is Rebecca Ferguson’s husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.