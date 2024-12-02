Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Romantic Date Night in New York City

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appeared to mark their sixth wedding anniversary with an intimate date night.

As reported by Daily Mail, the duo twinned in stylish black attires for a romantic evening in New York City on December 1, 2024.

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka exchanged vows on December 1, 2018, and their recent outing on the same day sparked speculations among fans that the two were celebrating their anniversary.

Notably, for the night out, the Quantico star donned a black mini-dress, which she carried with an oversized leather jacket.

On the other hand, the Jumanji actor wore a black zipper sweater and matching T-shirt, paired with black jeans.

A fan page shared Priyanka and Nick’s stunning photos on Instagram.

The page’s admin captioned the post, “Anniversary date night in NYC for our favourite lovebirds!”

As the couple’s pictures went viral on social media, fans were convinced that Nick and Priyanka were commemorating their special day.

One admirer penned, “Happy wedding Anniversary to this gorgeous couple. Lookin hot.”

“Happy Anniversary NP!” another fan wrote.

However, neither Priyanka nor Nick have posted anything related to their commemoration.

It is also pertinent to note that Priyanka and Nick share a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.