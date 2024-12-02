Prince Harry To Face Legal Battle in UK Without Meghan Markle’s Support

Meghan Markle is unlikely to join Prince Harry in the UK for his upcoming legal battle against News Group Newspapers, set for January 2025 at the High Court in London.

The Duke of Sussex has attended similar court cases in the past without Meghan by his side. The Duchess of Sussex has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, further fueling speculation about her absence from significant events.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that Meghan’s decision to stay away might be strategic, stating that her presence in such a high-profile case would not align with their priorities.

He also noted that their recent pattern of separate public engagements has attracted attention, sparking curiosity about their evolving public dynamic.

Fitzwilliams told GB News: “This will be very high-profile and the chances are he (Harry) will appear as he appeared at the last case and that would be accompanied by enormous publicity.

“I don’t think Meghan will appear, there are several reasons why she will not.

“She did not before and tactically from their point of view it would make no sense.

“She will not give evidence, this case is something that he is pursuing.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has suggested that if Meghan Markle skips the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, it could fuel speculation of a rift between her and Prince Harry.

Fitzwilliams noted that while the couple has increasingly focused on separate public appearances, Meghan’s absence from such a significant event would stand out, especially given her history of attending Invictus Games alongside Harry since 2017.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry participated solo in events tied to the upcoming Vancouver games, marking a departure from the norm. Meghan had previously joined him in Vancouver in February 2024 for promotional activities, making her recent absence notable.

Fitzwilliams added that any decision for Meghan not to accompany Harry would likely intensify public scrutiny regarding their relationship.

Fitzwilliams said: “I can say with absolute certainty that they will be there as a couple.

“They have a history of being there together and if she did not, it would indicate some form of separation.”