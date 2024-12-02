Princess Kate Kickstarts Festive Celebrations With Beautiful Gesture

The Princess of Wales recently made a heartfelt gesture by sending a Christmas tree to TAG Youth, a charity based in London dedicated to supporting children and young people with disabilities.

Operating across Richmond and Kingston, the organisation shared the delightful news on social media over the weekend.

“We are pleased to share that we will be receiving a Christmas Tree from HRH The Princess of Wales,” the charity wrote.

Royal fans reacted warmly to the news, with comments including “What a beautiful thing to do” and “Just wonderful, but not surprising.”

TAG Youth announced that young participants are excited to decorate the Christmas tree generously donated by the Princess of Wales, emphasising their engagement in the festive spirit.

This thoughtful gift reflects Kate’s enduring dedication to supporting children’s initiatives. In November, she played a key role in launching the Children in Need campaign.

The donation coincides with preparations for her annual ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service, airing on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Scheduled to attend the service on Friday, the Princess will also join Prince William and King Charles on Tuesday for a significant State Visit. In a heartfelt letter to carol service guests, Kate highlighted the power of love and unity during challenging times.