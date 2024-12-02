Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Divorce

After two years of marriage and months of tabloid speculation, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s split seemed inevitable—but the whole story is far messier. So, why did it all fall apart? Anonymous sources (always reliable, right?) claim the cracks appeared early.

Page Six reported that the honeymoon phase didn’t even last. The couple’s romantic getaway in Lake Como was less a fairy tale and more a paparazzi nightmare. Affleck wasn’t thrilled with the constant camera flashes. “He was unhappy with paparazzi following them,” a source revealed. “She’s an international superstar, and he acted like it was a surprise.” And as if the pressure wasn’t enough, the source added, “They barely spoke to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life.”

Fast forward to The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the documentary accompanying Lopez’s This Is Me … Now album. In it, Lopez opened up about Affleck’s discomfort with her artistic choices. “I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she admitted. “But he loves me; he knows I’m an artist and will support me.” Affleck even expressed his unease about Lopez sharing his private love letters with her team of musicians. Yikes.

By August 20, TMZ reported Lopez had filed for divorce without a lawyer, marking the end of their short-lived second marriage. People confirmed she was “done waiting.” Despite trying to make things work, sources claimed Lopez felt heartbroken and disappointed, adding that Affleck had “no signs” of wanting to continue their marriage. Meanwhile, rumors swirled that JLo planned to drop Affleck’s last name and return to her maiden name.

Of course, there were defenders of Affleck, though they were few and far between. A source close to him claimed Lopez needed to look inward. “After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should focus on herself,” they said. The same source also suggested Affleck let Lopez file on their anniversary because he knew it would “sting” her more. Classic move?

As the narrative unfolded, Affleck’s behavior came under scrutiny. Sources close to Lopez painted a darker picture. “He has a darkness to him that no one can fix,” one insider said. They claimed Lopez believed she was marrying a different man—a more “sinister” version of the person she thought she knew. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail hinted at new romantic rumors, linking Affleck to Kick Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He denied it, of course, but the tabloids couldn’t resist.

While Affleck stayed mum, Lopez posted her way through the breakup. Over Labor Day weekend, she dropped a pointed Instagram post. Think of hot photos, family moments, cute animals, and inspirational quotes. You know, the perfect way to say “I’m doing great” post-divorce.

But wait—did they reconcile? Not so fast. Page Six reported they were spotted holding hands and kissing at the Polo Lounge with their know a few weeks later. PDA? Yes. Reconciliation? Maybe. But as People clarified, it was “just a fun lunch” for the kids. The divorce was still on, and any warmth was just to show the children they could get along.

So, will they or won’t they? One thing’s for sure: Bennifer 2.0’s kept us guessing every step of the way.