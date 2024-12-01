Muqam announces compensation for Parachinar victims

KOHAT: In a significant development, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, announced compensation for the victims of recent violence in Parachinar during a special jirga chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Kundi on Sunday.

The jirga, convened to review the law and order situation in Kurram, was held at the Commissioner’s House in Kohat and was attended by various political leaders and officials.

The jirga commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Prof Ibrahim Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami. Commissioner Kohat Mohtasim Ali Shah led the proceedings, and the participants observed a moment of silence, offering fatiha for the victims and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Governor Kundi, accompanied by political leaders, arrived in Kohat to attend the jirga, where Engineer Amir Muqam, along with senior figures including Mian Iftikhar Hussain from the ANP, Aftab Sherpao from the QWP, and Hafiz Abdul Rafay from JUI (S), also participated.

During the proceedings, Federal Minister Muqam announced that the federal government would provide compensation to all victims of the violence in Parachinar. He instructed the Kohat Commissioner to prepare a comprehensive report on the damages caused by the recent incidents.

The announcement was met with appreciation from the attendees, as it marked the government’s commitment to assisting the victims and their families.

Muqam, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government, expressed deep condolences over the tragic events in Parachinar. He prayed for the souls of the deceased and for the recovery of the injured.

Muqam emphasised the need to restore peace in Parachinar for the greater benefit of the nation. He stressed that this issue transcends provincial politics, urging all stakeholders to unite in finding a lasting solution. “This is not just a provincial issue; it concerns the entire nation,” Muqam said, calling for collaboration and dialogue to resolve the situation peacefully.

The minister highlighted his efforts to ensure unity, citing his discussions with the Chief Minister’s House and his cooperation with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He reiterated that dialogue, rather than conflict, was key to achieving lasting peace in the region.

Muqam further assured that he would personally bring the matter of the compensation package to the Prime Minister’s attention and seek its approval from the federal cabinet. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, stressing that the resolution of such issues required the collective effort of all political and regional leaders.

Earlier, it was reported that firing incidents in District Kurram have claimed 12 more lives and injured 17 others on Friday that marked the ninth day of ongoing tribal clashes. Despite a recently brokered ceasefire, violence persists, raising the death toll to 122 and the number of injured to 168.

The main Peshawar-Parachinar highway remains closed, disrupting daily life and halting trade activities. The highway’s closure has also stalled trade at the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan, deepening the region’s economic crisis.

Adding to residents’ woes, internet and mobile phone services have been suspended due to the tense situation, severely limiting communication and access to essential services.

The clashes began on November 21, with ambushes on two police-escorted convoys that left 52 dead. Since then, violence has escalated, despite a 10-day truce brokered earlier this week. Intermittent clashes have rendered the ceasefire ineffective, with police struggling to maintain order.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has documented 79 deaths in the region between July and October this year, underscoring the area’s persistent instability. Earlier attempts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce and negotiations by a high-powered delegation led by KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, have failed to end the violence.