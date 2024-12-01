Indian troops martyr nine Kashmiris in November

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyring nine Kashmiris, including a woman, in November in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, four of those killed were victims of fake encounters and custodial killings.

During the month, 12 Kashmiris sustained critical injuries, while 160 people, mostly Hurriyat activists, were arrested under draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These injuries and arrests occurred during 196 cordon-and-search operations and house raids conducted by Indian troops across the territory.

The killings left three children orphaned, and Indian forces damaged two houses during the operations. Additionally, the BJP-led Indian government confiscated and attached 140 properties, including lands, houses, and shops, using draconian laws to suppress the Kashmiri people’s political aspirations.

Opposition mounts against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project in IIOJK

Resistance to the proposed Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project has intensified, with environmental concerns and the lack of rehabilitation plans for affected communities driving protests in Katra town, Reasi district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti joined the protesters, expressing strong opposition to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s plan to construct a ropeway from Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat in Reasi district. Mehbooba met with demonstrators, who include pony operators, porters, and shopkeepers, and criticized the Modi government for neglecting local livelihoods.

She demanded the withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesters and called for a dialogue, stating, “Development must not come at the expense of people’s heritage and livelihood.”

Earlier, Congress leaders had also voiced support for the agitation, labeling the project as harmful to Katra’s economy and cultural identity.

Demonstrators have vowed to continue their resistance until their concerns are addressed.