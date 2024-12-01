PA Speaker condemns ‘violence under the guise of dissent’ at Faisalabad event

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has condemned acts of violence, stating that “such actions, often carried out under the guise of dissent, will not be tolerated.”

Speaking at a prize and certificate distribution ceremony at Jamia Salfia in Faisalabad on Sunday, he emphasised that political activities should not involve chaos, vandalism, or unrest.

“Burning anyone’s house or engaging in acts of violence is unacceptable,” said Malik Ahmad. “Politics is not about creating turmoil but about serving the people and ensuring their well-being through democratic processes.”

The Speaker reaffirmed that the right to govern the country rests with the elected representatives of the people, stressing the importance of upholding democratic norms in governance.

Malik Ahmad further praised the country’s institutions, particularly law enforcement agencies, for their ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order.

He acknowledged their sacrifices in safeguarding public safety, and reiterated that acts of violence disguised as political protest would not be tolerated.

He also highlighted the critical role of libraries in promoting knowledge and education, recognising Jamia Salfia’s library for its contribution to intellectual development. “Libraries play a vital role in national progress, as they serve as centers of learning and knowledge,” he noted.

The ceremony was attended by a range of distinguished figures, including Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Secretary General Professor Yaseen Zafar, Principal of Jamia Salfia Dr. Hafiz Abdul Kareem, and Hafiz Sohaib Meer Muhammadi, along with other local scholars and prominent personalities.