China, Central Asian countries agree to deepen cooperation

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that the 5th China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting enhanced mutual trust and deepened all-round cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries in Chengdu City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, after the meeting was concluded, CGTN reported.

Wang and foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries had in-depth communication on launching preparations for the 2nd China-Central Asia Summit, which will be held in Kazakhstan next year.

The Chinese foreign minister summed up five consensus reached by the six foreign ministers during the meeting. First, the six countries agree to adhere to the guidance of the head of states and make the China-Central Asia mechanism better and stronger.

Second, the six countries will adhere to the goal of modernization and deepen all-round cooperation. China is willing to expand cooperation with Central Asian countries in BeiDou Navigation Satellite System applications, poverty reduction and alleviation, desertification control, higher education and people-to-people exchanges, and build platforms for exchanges.

Third, the six countries will share weal and woe and uphold regional peace and tranquility and actively implement the China-proposed Global Security Initiative, oppose external interference in the internal affairs of Central Asian countries and assist Afghanistan in realizing peaceful reconstruction as early as possible.

Fourth, the six countries will adhere to mutual learning among civilizations and strengthen the foundation of everlasting friendship. “In the coming three years, China will provide 1,500 training opportunities to the five Central Asian countries and increase the number of scholarships by 600, so as to train more talents in various fields that are urgently needed for their development.”

Fifth, the six countries will uphold multilateralism and safeguard international equity and justice, continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, promote solidarity and coordination in the global South, and oppose any form of “decoupling and breaking chains.”

The six countries will fully support China in assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and jointly push the SCO to achieve new development and raise it to a new level.