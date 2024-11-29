Demi Moore Reflects On Emotional Challenge Of Filming Ghost

Demi Moore recently opened up about the emotional intensity of filming her iconic role in the 1990 film Ghost, admitting she was initially “overwhelmed” when reading the script. The supernatural romance, in which her character Molly copes with the murder of her partner, became a defining moment in her career.

Speaking on the YouTube series Hot Ones, Moore shared, “The script scared me. As a young person, the depth of grief I had to tap into felt overwhelming. It was a heavy emotional space to navigate.”

Moore also discussed her now-famous ability to cry from a single eye in the film. “It wasn’t planned or controlled,” she revealed. “But it helped me overcome a personal hurdle in emotional performance. Vulnerability on screen is never easy, even now.”

The 62-year-old actress credited breathing techniques for deepening her emotional connection to the role, a skill she believes helped her deliver such a memorable performance in the timeless classic.