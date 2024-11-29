Prince William Shares Rare Views About His Children’s Future

Prince William offered a rare glimpse into his hopes for his children’s future while attending the Tusk Awards on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales delivered a powerful keynote speech at the event, which honors conservation leaders across Africa.

Reflecting on the world he wants for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William shared, “I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate, gorillas still inhabit Uganda’s cloud forests, and rhinos still roam Namibia’s arid rangelands.”

The ceremony also paid tribute to rangers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. William dedicated part of his speech to their sacrifices, saying, “The sobering Roll of Honour recognizes rangers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, a poignant reminder of the price too many pay on the frontline of conservation.”

As a patron of Tusk and founder of the awards in 2013, William continues his family’s legacy of conservation advocacy. He met with wildlife advocates and celebrity ambassadors, including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, to highlight the importance of preserving Africa’s biodiversity.

The prince’s dedication to environmental causes extends beyond the Tusk Awards. During his recent trip to South Africa for the Earthshot Prize, he addressed young climate activists, calling them “future changemakers.” Speaking to participants in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme, he said, “We believe in you. What you’re going to do will change the world.”

William’s conservation work reflects his commitment to ensuring a sustainable planet for future generations, a mission he hopes to pass on to his children.