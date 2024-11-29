Princess Kate Delivers Powerful Message Ahead of Major Public Appearance

Princess Kate has delivered a moving message about addiction ahead of her next public appearance during the state visit from the Emir of Qatar. Speaking in support of Addiction Awareness Week, a campaign led by Action on Addiction, the Princess of Wales called for greater compassion and understanding for those battling addiction.

“As Patron of the Forward Trust, I’m proud to support Addiction Awareness Week again this year,” Kate shared. “Addiction is not a choice—it’s a serious mental health condition that can affect anyone. By showing love and empathy, we can help break the stigma and make recovery possible.”

Kate also highlighted the critical work of charities helping individuals and families through tough times, emphasizing that collective action is key.

The princess has been gradually increasing her public appearances after stepping back earlier this year for preventive chemotherapy. She and Prince William will officially welcome the Emir of Qatar next week, participating in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles.

This latest engagement reflects Kate’s ongoing commitment to championing mental health and addiction awareness while fulfilling her royal duties.