Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Seen Together For First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came together for a meaningful cause this Thanksgiving, volunteering at Los Angeles’ Midnight Mission to help serve meals to over 2,000 people in need. The former couple, known for their amicable relationship as co-parents, shared smiles while donning matching aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission.”

Affleck sported a casual look with a buzzed haircut and scruffy beard, while Garner kept it relaxed in a blue sweater with her hair clipped back. Their collaboration at the charity event highlights their continued commitment to family and community despite their divorce.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez remains in the spotlight. J.Lo, who filed for divorce in August, has reportedly taken a step back from dating to focus on self-reflection. A source shared, “She’s determined to turn heartbreak into her superpower and start a new chapter.”

Affleck has maintained a professional and amicable tone when discussing Lopez, most recently praising their collaborative efforts on the film Unstoppable. Despite personal challenges, both stars appear focused on moving forward in their respective lives.