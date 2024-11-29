Entertainment

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Seen Together For First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Divorce

By Web Desk

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came together for a meaningful cause this Thanksgiving, volunteering at Los Angeles’ Midnight Mission to help serve meals to over 2,000 people in need. The former couple, known for their amicable relationship as co-parents, shared smiles while donning matching aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission.”

Affleck sported a casual look with a buzzed haircut and scruffy beard, while Garner kept it relaxed in a blue sweater with her hair clipped back. Their collaboration at the charity event highlights their continued commitment to family and community despite their divorce.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez remains in the spotlight. J.Lo, who filed for divorce in August, has reportedly taken a step back from dating to focus on self-reflection. A source shared, “She’s determined to turn heartbreak into her superpower and start a new chapter.”

Affleck has maintained a professional and amicable tone when discussing Lopez, most recently praising their collaborative efforts on the film Unstoppable. Despite personal challenges, both stars appear focused on moving forward in their respective lives.

Previous article
Demi Moore Reflects On Emotional Challenge Of Filming Ghost
Next article
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in LA Ahead of First Thanksgiving Without Ben Affleck
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Princess Kate Delivers Powerful Message Ahead of Major Public Appearance

Princess Kate has delivered a moving message about addiction ahead of her next public appearance during the state visit from the Emir of Qatar....

Bruce Willis Celebrates Thanksgiving With Daughters Tallulah And Scout In Heartwarming Photos: “Best Dad Ever”

24-11-29 LHR

24-11-29 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.