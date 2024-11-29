Claudia Schiffer’s Daughter Clementine Stuns in Swimsuit Photo, Channeling Her Mother’s Supermodel Looks

Claudia Schiffer’s 20-year-old daughter, Clementine, is proving that the supermodel genes clearly run in the family. Recently, Clementine wowed her followers with a striking black-and-white photo shared on Instagram, where she posed in a one-piece swimsuit against a stunning mountain backdrop.

The sizzling black swimsuit featured a plunging neckline and cutouts at the hips, showcasing Clementine’s incredible figure. Her long blonde hair flowed in beachy waves, and with her poised look, she was the spitting image of her iconic mother, Claudia.

Clementine, who is stepping into the world of fashion influencing, often shares glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle, from European vacations to stylish selfies. Fashion runs deep in the family, as her mother, Claudia, has graced the covers of major magazines like Vogue and Elle and strutted the catwalks for high-fashion brands such as Chanel and Versace.

Claudia has expressed in interviews how much she loves seeing her daughters, including Clementine, experiment with fashion, sharing and styling vintage pieces from her personal collection. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Claudia revealed that her daughters now wear her iconic pieces, adding their own twist to her classic wardrobe.

Clementine is carving her own path in the fashion world, and she proudly cheered on her mother at the Versace Spring-Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. Claudia and her husband, director Matthew Vaughn, have raised their three children—Clementine, son Caspar, and youngest daughter Cosimo—in the English countryside.

Claudia has shared that Clementine loves raiding her closet, particularly for oversized pieces and ’90s-inspired accessories. The pair even appeared together on the cover of Pop Magazine in September, looking like sisters with their matching blonde locks and elegant features.

Claudia also took to Instagram to praise Clementine on her 20th birthday in November, calling her an “old soul” with a “passionate, tenacious” personality. She expressed excitement to see her daughter’s growth in her new adventure as an art and fashion student.