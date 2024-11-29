Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in LA Ahead of First Thanksgiving Without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out in Los Angeles with friends ahead of her first Thanksgiving following her divorce from Ben Affleck. The 55-year-old star enjoyed lunch in a laid-back outfit, wearing a white button-down shirt paired with flared baby blue pants and beige heels. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses, a brown leather bag, and carried a plaid jacket.

As she prepares for the holiday, Lopez’s Thanksgiving plans remain under wraps, but she may spend time with her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, 52, will take a break from filming his new crime thriller, RIP, to celebrate Thanksgiving with his three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner. A source told People that Affleck is “very happy with life” and enjoys working, adding that he will be spending the holiday with his kids.

Though single this Thanksgiving, Affleck was spotted earlier in the week on a solo drive in LA. Meanwhile, Garner, 52, who has been in a relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller since 2018, continues to enjoy her relationship with him despite some past tensions related to Affleck and Lopez’s divorce.

Miller, who has had his own struggles with the co-parenting dynamic, was reportedly looking forward to focusing on his relationship with Garner now that Lopez and Affleck’s marriage is officially over.