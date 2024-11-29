Prince William and Kate Middleton Windsor Home Break-In: Masked Men Still At Large

Two masked men are still on the loose after breaking into the Windsor estate on the night of October 13, 2024, while Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were asleep in their nearby Adelaide Cottage. The burglars, who climbed a six-foot fence to enter the property, stole farm vehicles, including a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike, before fleeing towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

The burglary occurred at Shaw Farm, a working farm located within the Windsor Castle security zone, just a few minutes away from where the royal family resides. Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were not present at the time, Prince William and his family were at home, with their children likely asleep during the break-in.

Thames Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing. The thieves reportedly used a stolen vehicle to break through a security gate, causing significant damage that required its replacement. Despite the presence of alarms at Windsor Castle, the break-in was only noticed after the security barrier was breached.

The incident followed a report by The Sun that armed police had been removed from two main public entrances to Windsor Castle, raising concerns about the potential lapse in security. However, armed officers are still thought to be patrolling the estate.