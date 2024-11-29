Kate Middleton Issues Meaningful Statement Ahead Of Christmas

Princess Kate releases a powerful statement just days before her yearly Christmas Carol Service.

The Princess of Wales vowed to support people suffering from the problem of addiction in her new message.

Catherine is the patron of Forward Trust, a charitable organisation which helps people with alcohol or drug addictions.

As Hello! reported, Kate said, “As Patron of the Forward Trust, I am delighted to once again support Addiction Awareness Week. It has been heartening to see that progress is still being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction.”

She added, “For too long, many have suffered in silence, harbouring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition, despite their vulnerability.”

The future Queen believes that people suffering from addiction are another “human being, with a story of their own, which many of us don’t understand or see.”

She urged people not to “judge or criticise ” but to become “a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen” as kindness helps “break down the misunderstandings that so many face.”

The mother-of-three shared, “Addiction is not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition that could affect any one of us. By acting with humility and compassion we can all make a difference and support those who are suffering.”

The Princess stated that people should join hands and support the charities in raising awareness about the issue and bringing change because “recovery is possible.”