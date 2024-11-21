Entertainment

Why Angelina Jolie’s opera lessons for new movie ‘Maria’ left her in tears

By Agencies

Angelina Jolie’s transformation into opera legend Maria Callas didn’t just challenge her acting — it unlocked deep emotions.

In an interview with Good Morning America airing Nov. 21, Jolie, 49, reflected on her first opera lesson for the upcoming film Maria, describing it as a cathartic experience.

“I took a deep breath and just cried… and then left!” the Oscar winner shared.

Jolie revealed that the intense vocal training for Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, became a form of self-discovery. “To really sing, you have to unlock everything you’ve been holding inside your body, and that’s not easy.”

The Eternals star spent seven months preparing for her role, with her vocals blended with Callas’ iconic recordings in the film.

In an October interview with Variety, Jolie called singing lessons “the best therapy I’ve ever had,” noting, “It brings up emotions you may have avoided, and there’s no way to sing fully without confronting them.”

Jolie also opened up about regaining her confidence in singing, recalling how a former partner’s harsh critique had silenced her. “I just assumed I couldn’t really sing,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. Rediscovering her voice through the role, she learned she’s a soprano.

Maria is set for a limited release on Nov. 27 before hitting Netflix on Dec. 11.

Previous article
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Plan Move to England Following Trump’s Election Victory
Next article
Selena Gomez breaks silence on casting difficulties in Hollywood
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince William Shares Rare and Emotional Message

On a poignant visit to Newport this Tuesday, Prince William engaged deeply with the city's efforts to combat homelessness, particularly among vulnerable women. During...

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘not sleeping well’ since security breach

Kylie Jenner Hilariously Recreates Kendall’s Cucumber Mishap to Promote New Holiday Collection | Watch

Prince Harry decides to step out of Meghan Markle’s shadow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.