Why Angelina Jolie’s opera lessons for new movie ‘Maria’ left her in tears

Angelina Jolie’s transformation into opera legend Maria Callas didn’t just challenge her acting — it unlocked deep emotions.

In an interview with Good Morning America airing Nov. 21, Jolie, 49, reflected on her first opera lesson for the upcoming film Maria, describing it as a cathartic experience.

“I took a deep breath and just cried… and then left!” the Oscar winner shared.

Jolie revealed that the intense vocal training for Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, became a form of self-discovery. “To really sing, you have to unlock everything you’ve been holding inside your body, and that’s not easy.”

The Eternals star spent seven months preparing for her role, with her vocals blended with Callas’ iconic recordings in the film.

In an October interview with Variety, Jolie called singing lessons “the best therapy I’ve ever had,” noting, “It brings up emotions you may have avoided, and there’s no way to sing fully without confronting them.”

Jolie also opened up about regaining her confidence in singing, recalling how a former partner’s harsh critique had silenced her. “I just assumed I couldn’t really sing,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. Rediscovering her voice through the role, she learned she’s a soprano.

Maria is set for a limited release on Nov. 27 before hitting Netflix on Dec. 11.