Selena Gomez breaks silence on casting difficulties in Hollywood

Selena Gomez is disclosing some of her prized possession “secrets.”

The Single Soon singer, 32, who has been in acting business since childhood, revealed that she still has to fight to get into audition rooms and prove herself.

“If they think I’m too young for a part, or whatever the case may be, we use a tactic where we don’t tell them it’s me auditioning so that they just have to accept me auditioning,” Gomez said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Only Murders in the Building star exposed an ugly truth about directors saying when she wants to audition for a certain role, the directors tell her that she’s not fit for the project.

Other times, she was told that they are looking for someone less famous but end up casting someone noteworthy.

“But I’m not angry, it’s the position I have and it’s OK,” Gomez said. “It just means I’m going to continue to do things that are hopefully compelling and different.”

The Who Says crooner said this has been “the biggest challenge that I’ve faced as an actor,” but she’s found other workarounds for getting into auditions.

“I’ll sometimes send in a tape when they don’t know it’s me, or if it’s in person, my managers will just say, ‘Oh, we have a client that’ll have a read,” she said. “And most of the time, they’ll go, ‘OK.”

The actor said this trick worked for the 2016 movie The Fundamentals of Caring, which starred Paul Rudd.

Gomez said that she thought she lost out on the role immediately upon walking into the audition, but asked if she could read the lines anyway.

The actor-singer ended up landing the role of Dot, a hitchhiker. “You kind of have to do the dance,” she said.