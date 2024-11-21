Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Plan Move to England Following Trump’s Election Victory

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are reportedly planning to relocate to England in response to Donald Trump’s recent electoral win. Sources close to the couple have indicated they will be moving to the Cotswolds and putting their Montecito home on the market. This region, roughly two hours west of London, is home to celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, and Kate Moss.

The decision comes after Ellen’s vocal support for Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, including endorsements and donations to her campaign. Despite their efforts, Harris did not secure enough electoral votes. Following the election, Ellen and Portia were seen at Jeremy Clarkson’s pub in the Cotswolds, hinting at their upcoming move.

The couple’s move is part of a broader celebrity trend, with figures like Eva Longoria and Laverne Cox expressing their intentions to leave the U.S. due to political and social dissatisfaction. Longoria cited changes in California’s social climate and the recent pandemic as factors influencing her decision. Similarly, Cox has discussed moving to the Caribbean or Europe, citing fears of being targeted as a public figure and transgender rights activist.

Sophie Turner, another actress making a similar move, utilized her British passport to relocate before the election, driven by concerns over political tension, gun violence, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. These celebrities represent a growing trend of public figures seeking greener pastures abroad in response to the current U.S. political landscape.