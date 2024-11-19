NATIONAL

PPP’s Chan blasts Sharif family for linking bankruptcy to Bhutto’s era

By Staff Report

HAFIZABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has criticized the Sharif family for bringing up the era of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the context of their financial troubles.

In a post on the social media platform X, Nadeem Afzal Chan said, “You are going bankrupt today, and that too in the UK—how is Bhutto’s era relevant? The same actions taking place here are happening there as well. Have some shame.”

He further stated that the Sharif family should come clean and reveal the truth—that they have declared bankruptcy to avoid paying taxes in the UK. Chan added, “If the leadership doesn’t stop us, we will reveal all the hidden facts.”

This statement followed a London High Court ruling that declared the company owned by Hassan Nawaz, son of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, bankrupt.

In response, the Sharif family issued a statement claiming that the bankruptcy process began in 1972, when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto nationalized industries, which also affected the Sharif family.

The family’s spokesperson also claimed that General Pervez Musharraf’s regime had seized their factories and homes, and that during the tenure of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, the family’s industries were further destroyed.

 

