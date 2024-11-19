NATIONAL

Chinese, Pakistani troops to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Western Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will send troops to Pakistan to participate in a joint anti-terrorism exercise from late November to mid-December, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense announced Tuesday.

Coded “Warrior-VIII”, the exercise will focus on joint counter-terrorism clean-up and strike operations. The two sides will engage in multi-level and mixed training across various specialties, and organize live troop drills in accordance with the actual combat process, the ministry said.

According to China Military Online, this year’s exercise is the eighth joint exercise of the series between the Chinese and Pakistani militaries, with the aim to consolidate and deepen practical exchanges and cooperation, as well as enhance the capability for conducting joint counter-terrorism operations.

Previous article
PPP’s Chan blasts Sharif family for linking bankruptcy to Bhutto’s era
Next article
Taylor Swift lauded for her romance with football and Travis Kelce
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Taylor Swift lauded for her romance with football and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has once again proved that she is an iconic global superstar as her connection to football is giving boost to many businesses. Kelly...

PPP’s Chan blasts Sharif family for linking bankruptcy to Bhutto’s era

PHC dismisses NAB notice against KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Pakistan reports its 50th polio case of 2024, Balochistan most affected

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.