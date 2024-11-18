Apex Committee meeting postponed due to PM’s ‘ill health’

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Apex Committee, scheduled to review the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on counter-terrorism, has been postponed owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ill health.

PM Shehbaz has not held any meetings or chaired any sessions over the past two days, and no meetings were scheduled for today, Express News reported, quoting sources.

Doctors had advised the prime minister to take complete rest two days ago due to fever and chest infection. After a follow-up check-up this evening, future appointments will be decided, they say.

The meeting, which was supposed to be chaired by the Prime Minister, was intended to review the overall law and order situation. It was also set to analyze the increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and approve key decisions.

Senior military and civilian leadership, provincial chief ministers, and intelligence heads were expected to attend the meeting.

A sharp increase in terrorist violence has been reported in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan provinces, following the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

According to a recent report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 (July-September) saw a 90% surge in violence compared to previous periods.

During this time, a total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and insurgents, while 615 others were injured in 328 incidents of violence.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in K-P and Balochistan, marking the highest percentage of violence in the past decade. Over 92% of the incidents were concentrated in these two provinces, which have become hotspots for terror attacks and security force operations.

The surge in violence is not confined to the third quarter.

Earlier, in the first quarter of 2024 (January-March), Pakistan recorded 432 fatalities and 370 injuries from 245 incidents related to terrorism and counter-terrorism operations.

A significant portion of this violence — 92% of fatalities and 86% of attacks — was concentrated in K-P and Balochistan, further illustrating the escalating instability in these regions.

Balochistan, in particular, has experienced a staggering 96% increase in violence, with fatalities doubling from 91 to 178 in the first quarter of 2024.

K-P, too, faced a rise in terrorism-related violence, although it showed a slight decrease in fatalities compared to previous periods.

Other regions, such as Sindh, also saw an uptick in violence, with a nearly 47% increase in incidents. However, fatalities remained lower compared to the western and northern regions.

Meanwhile, provinces like Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) experienced a notable decline in violence during the same period.