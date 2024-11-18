Beyoncé makes delightful announcement about exciting career move

Beyoncé has recently excited her fans with a major announcement regarding her upcoming musical performance.

On November 18, the 43-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share thrilling news about her participation in Netflix’s first-ever NFL Gameday.

In the shared video, Beyoncé confirmed that she would perform live during the halftime show of the Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens game, which will air on Netflix on December 25, 2024.

In the viral video without a caption, the Survivor singer was seen standing in front of a microphone on top of a vintage car decorated with red roses, illuminated by a spotlight.

Fans speculated that Beyoncé might be promoting her recently released studio album, Cowboy Carter, during her performance, as she was seen wearing a cowboy outfit in the post.

This announcement from the globally recognised artist came after she set a record at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

On November 8, the complete list of nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards was announced, showing that Beyoncé had achieved a significant milestone.

She is now the most nominated artist in the history of the ceremony, with a total of 99 nominations.

For the unversed, the Single Ladies hitmaker holds the record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with 32 wins.

It is worth noticing that Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, titled Cowboy Carter, on March 29, 2024.