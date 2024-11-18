No harm: Rana Sanaullah turns down CII decree on use of VPNs

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said there was no harm in use of VPNs and it had nothing to do with religion, turning down the decree of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) about use of VPNs being ‘un-Islamic’.

Speaking about the criticism swirling around regarding ban on use of VPNs, he said the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) should have given the decree after consultation.

Speaking at a private news channel’s programme, Sanaullah said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest would meet the same fate as their previous “failed ventures”.

He said the PTI had set “unrealistic goals” and lacked the logistical capability to mobilise a massive procession. “Neither such misadventures can be

allowed nor does the country afford them,” he said.

He also criticised PTI founder’s approach, stating that “political dialogue is not in the party leader’s nature”. Despite multiple attempts to engage him in political dialogue in the past, the PTI founder consistently refused to engage in dialogue, he said.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that any attempt to create unrest would be met with strict action, ensuring the protection of citizens and state’s stability.