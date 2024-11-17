World

Jake Paul Says He Went Easy on Mike Tyson in the Ring: “He Was Just Surviving”

By Web Desk

Jake Paul claimed he purposely held back during his fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson, stating he didn’t want to hurt the 58-year-old during their heavily hyped match, which aired on Netflix Friday night. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Paul explained, “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer secured a unanimous decision victory but said Tyson struggled to keep up by the third round. Despite Paul’s efforts to entertain, fans booed during the later rounds, prompting him to address the lack of action. “I couldn’t really get him to engage me or slip shots and do something super cool or whatever, but I don’t care about what people have to say,” Paul remarked. “He was just surviving.”

While Paul downplayed Tyson’s punches during the fight, claiming, “No one’s punches have really hurt,” he faced criticism for what some viewed as a lackluster performance. However, the matchup drew a star-studded crowd, with celebrities like Charlize Theron, Shaquille O’Neal, Joe Jonas, and Rosie Perez in attendance.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

The lead-up to the fight was as dramatic as the bout itself, with Tyson slapping Paul during the pre-match weigh-in after the influencer stepped on his toes. Tyson, unapologetic, told The Post, “He stepped on my toe because he is a f–king a–hole.” Paul shrugged off the altercation, saying, “I didn’t feel a thing.”

Despite mixed reviews of the fight, Paul’s victory continues to fuel his controversial boxing career, while Tyson’s return to the ring added another chapter to his storied legacy.

Previous article
King Charles recalls ‘uncomfortable’ past as Prince Harry plans royal return
Next article
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Be Separated by Shocking Royal Rule In Less Than a Year
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

King Charles recalls ‘uncomfortable’ past as Prince Harry plans royal return

King Charles opened up about his old 'uncomfortable' days amid reports that Prince Harry plans to build bridges with his family. The monarch recently recalled...

Jennifer Lopez rare plan to rekindle romance with Ben Affleck laid bare

Epaper_24-11-17 LHR

Epaper_24-11-17 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.