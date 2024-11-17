World

Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Be Separated by Shocking Royal Rule In Less Than a Year

By Web Desk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have traveled together with their parents on multiple overseas tours, breaking an unwritten royal travel rule. Traditionally, two direct heirs to the throne are not permitted to travel on the same aircraft. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales received permission from the late Queen for George to accompany them and his siblings on trips to destinations like Australia (2014) and Canada (2016).

This could soon change for 11-year-old George, as royal tradition dictates that once he turns 12, he will no longer travel with his parents or younger siblings on the same flight. Former royal pilot Graham Laurie confirmed in a previous episode of HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast that this rule is applied for safety reasons, ensuring that heirs to the throne are not put at risk together.

Laurie recounted how Prince William began traveling separately at 12, often flying alone in a separate aircraft from his family. He explained, “Up until then, they probably thought it was too much for him traveling on his own, but after 12, that changed. The King is still aware of costs and travel efficiency, but safety remains paramount.”

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wear matching blue outfits

This separation rule reflects the monarchy’s careful planning for continuity and safety. While Prince George prepares for his growing royal responsibilities, this bittersweet transition will mark a significant change in the family’s dynamic, ensuring the line of succession is protected during travel.

